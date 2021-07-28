LumaFusion 3.0 for iPad was just released and it lets you edit footage straight off an external drive. Other changes are also included with this new update.

Forget About Running Out of Storage, Edit Your Footage Straight off an External Drive Using LumaFusion 3.0 for iPad

If you use an iPad full-time for your daily tasks and happen to be a videographer then you definitely use LumaFusion to edit your stories before sharing them with the world. Good news for you then, as the app has been updated to version 3.0 and it packs some serious heat, including the ability to edit video straight off an external drive. This is an excellent feature for those who have iPads with smaller internal storage.

Apple Demands Leaker to Reveal Source of Stolen iPhone Prototypes

Media is now accessed directly from external drives in the Files library source on iPads with USB-C and Thunderbolt ports. You can now edit on the timeline without copying media to device storage. This feature is turned ON by default but can be turned off in Preferences, allowing media to be copied into LumaFusion when external drives are used

Do keep in mind that this feature is limited to iPads that have a USB-C port or Thunderbolt. Newer Face ID iPad Pro models and iPad Air 4 are good to go here. You are out of luck if you have something with Lightning.

Apart from this, you get a handful of new features as well, including: video stabilization, graphic equalizer, numeric keypad for sliders and rotation controls and resizable UI.

If you already own LumaFusion, then version 3.0 is a free update for you. New users can download the app for $29.99 straight from the App Store.