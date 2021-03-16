You Can Now Ask Siri What Oprah is Currently Reading For Her Book Club

Apple has seen fit to extend its partnership with Oprah in favor of new Siri features and deeper integration. These new features entail book recommendations along with the promotion of Oprah's Book Club on Apple TV+. The follow-along reading experience is also available on the Apple Books app as well. Nonetheless, one of my favorite integrations is Siri's ability to tell users what Oprah is currently reading for her book club. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject and how you can ask Siri.

Siri Gains Reading Recommendations From Oprah as Apple Expands Partnership

Apple is expanding its partnership with Oprah with new Siri features, as we have previously mentioned, Starting today, if you initiate Siri and just ask what book Oprah is currently reading for her book club, the response will be made via Oprah herself.

If you ask Siri right now, here's what the answer will be:

“Hi, everyone! Right now, we’re reading the ‘Gilead’ novels by Marilynne Robinson. These novels remind us to slow down, take a deep breath, and remember there is beauty all around this. Robinson’s language embodies a kind of elegant simplicity while conveying so much meaning. And the novels grapple with all the important themes – faith, love, family, our human condition. Join me as we journey into the world of Gilead.'”

Siri will also guide you that the book is available on Apple Books and the latest episodes of Oprah's Book Club on Apple TV+. Oprah's show launched on November 1, 2019. The last episode was aired on October 2, 2020. The Oprah and Siri integration came to light all thanks to the multi-year partnership back in 2018. You can start watching Oprah's Book Club on Apple TV+ right now.

That's all there is to it, folks. Did you try asking Siri what Oprah is reading? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments.