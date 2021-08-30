You Can Literally Buy AMD’s Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs Through A Vending Machine In Japan

AMD's Ryzen desktop CPUs have been a major success in the Japanese DIY segment so much so that certain retailers have installed vending machines through which you can literally purchase a brand new Ryzen 5000 CPU.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs Can Be Purchased Through Vending Machines In Japan

The success story of AMD in Japan goes back to the launch of the Zen 2 (Ryzen 3000) CPU lineup which dethroned Intel in terms of market share, dethroning its competitor's more than a decade-old lead. Since then, AMD has clawed away the majority of the DIY CPU share from Intel and holds over 60% share with its Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs. The Ryzen 3000 CPUs were so popular that we saw people lining up days prior to launch outside famous hardware outlets in the Akihabara retail market.

The same scenes were witnessed in the majority of Asian markets when AMD launched its Ryzen 5000 CPUs and after a countless number of 7nm Zen 3 chips sold and Ryzen 5000 CPUs becoming the most popular CPUs for mainstream and enthusiast gamers, Japanese retailers have taken things to the next level by installing vending machines at their in-store retail outlets through which users can purchase a brand new Zen 3 CPU.

In a tweet posted by @Nullpo_x3100, you can see the Vending machine with lots of AMD Ryzen CPUs, mostly AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. The pictures seem to mention 8/28 which could be the date which these CPUs are intended to go on sale or the vending machine is supposed to become active.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is currently the most popular Zen 3 Desktop CPU so it makes complete sense to have a vending machine for a mass consumer product. There could be more machines for other chips in the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 segment but this is the only one that has been pictured so far. It also certainly makes for a whole new experience of buying PC components and we can't wait to see what's next, maybe graphics card vending machines?

The AMD Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs are also currently available at discounted prices, making them an even better value than what they were at launch. Each chip offers best-in-class performance at its price point and makes for a perfect budget, gaming mainstream, and high-end enthusiast PC.