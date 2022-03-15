You Can Finally Restore Your Apple Watch Using Your iPhone Running iOS 15.4

Apple has seen fit to release iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.5 yesterday. The new builds feature a boatload of new forward-facing features which include the ability to unlock your iPhone wearing a mask. Another major feature will let you restore your Apple Watch using your iPhone for the very first time. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Finally Gives Users The Option to Restore Their Apple Watch Using The iPhone Running iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.5

If you are encountering problems with the software of your Apple Watch, you should always restore it. However, Apple did not allow you to restore your Apple Watch using the iPhone. With the release of iOS 15.4, you can easily do this using nothing but your iPhone. Since the Apple Watch does not have an access port to connect to a Mac, users had to take the wearable to Apple. Now, users can do it at home using their iPhones.

You have to make sure that the iPhone and Apple Watch are running the latest software builds, iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.5. Moreover, if your Apple Watch is running into software issues, you will receive an automatic prompt to restore the wearable. Apple explains in its support article:

“Your Apple Watch might show an animation asking you to bring it close to an iPhone if your watch experiences a problem that requires it to be updated or restored

As for pre-requisites, Apple says that the Apple Watch and iPhone's WiFi and Bluetooth should be enabled and the wearable should be plugged in to complete the restoration process. Lastly, you will have to manually double-click the side button. Older firmware builds do not have this ability which gives you one more reason to update to the latest iOS 15.4 and watchOS 8.5 builds. You can see more details on the latest builds for more details.

