Yoshida: PS5 is At a Level Never Seen Before When it Comes to the Ease of Game Development

According to former PlayStation President Shuhei Yoshida, the PS5 is at another level when it comes to the ease of developing games.

Most of us surely have heard about the hardships of developing titles for Sony’s PlayStation 3. Various developers complained about the console’s architecture having a rather steep learning curve, and many were criticized for not taking full advantage of the PS3’s hardware.

The PS4 has been far more accessible when it comes to developing games, and as such, adapting games from a PC framework to the PS4 has been a breeze since its release back in 2013.

Sony has acknowledged the importance of accessibility for developers, and in the latest issue of Dengeki PlayStation (issue 683), Shuhei Yoshida mentioned game development for the upcoming PS5.

"The PS3 era was one of the toughest times in SIE's 25-year history”, the former PlayStation President told Dengeki. “The difficulty in developing games was noticeable.”

According to Yoshida, the PS5 is on a level never seen before when it comes to the ease of developing games. “[The ease] of making software [for the PS5] is at a level never [seen before]”.

"If the difficulty of hardware becomes the hurdle to overcome, [developers can’t] concentrate on making games. Anyway, hardware makes it easier to create games so you can spend more time creating games."

He added that while development for the PS4 has been easy but the PS5 is ahead of even the PS4. "Similar to PS4, but PS5 is ahead."

Sony has yet to officially unveil the PS5, which is arriving Holiday 2020. The console will be powered by a custom AMD Chip with Zen 2 CPU and Navi GPU alongside a custom-designed SSD. As demonstrated by Sony’s lead system architect, Mark Cerny, this state-of-the-art SSD will allow for much faster loading times. Recent rumors suggest that Sony intends to release a high-end PS5 Pro model alongside the base model next year.