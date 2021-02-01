Yakuza Spinoff Judgment Heads To Additional Platforms

Yakuza spinoff Judgment is making its way from the PlayStation 4 to three new platforms.

Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio confirmed that Judgment is headed to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and Stadia this April. It will arrive on each platform with all previously-released DLC. There was no announcement made for a PC version of the game.

When reached for comment, Sega confirmed that while the game is meant to run at 60fps across platforms, there will be no option for cross-buy with Judgment.

The crime drama follows former attorney Takayuki Yagami as he works to unravel the mystery behind a string of murders involving the yakuza. With the help of his ex-partner and ex-yakuza Masaharu Kaito, Yagami must work his way through the city of Kamurocho and its seedy underbelly in search of answers.

We reviewed Judgment and gave it an 8. Here's what reviewer Dave Aubrey thought about it:

"Judgment is an excellent Japanese adventure that feels incredibly familiar, yet engrossing all the same. With Judgment, RGG Studio has managed to create an excellent entry point for the Yakuza series, and a fantastic standalone adventure. While it's familiar to myself and Yakuza fans, if you're new to the series this might just be the very best place to start. A wonderful, though sometimes slow, adventure from beginning to end."

You can pick up Judgment when it arrives on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and Stadia on April 23 for $39.99