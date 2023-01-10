XMG Laptops With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Cost 60% More Than RTX 4080 Spec

XMG's latest laptop lineup features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU but it costs an arm and leg to get the flagship specification.

XMG sells a premium gaming laptop for performance-hungry gamers, with pricing starting at almost €2,200 for RTX 4060, €4000 For RTX 4090 Specs

XMG revealed the newest XMG Neo 16, a premium laptop that houses NVIDIA's RTX 4060, 4070, and 4080, and up to an RTX 4090 mobility GPU & the latest Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. However, the pricing may throw many off, as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 version will be €3,886 ($1,810.60), with an additional mechanical keyboard with Cherry Red key switches for €125 ($134.15). The pricing of the most expensive option is more than the lowest XMG Neo 16 option that uses the RTX 4060 graphics card, starting at €2,199.

You might be wondering how good the specifications of this system are. The XMG Neo 16 laptop, with its Raptor Lake i9-13900HX processor, offers a 16-inch display with 240 Hz refresh rates and DDR5 memory. The Intel 13th Gen Core processor provides a total of 24 cores. Readers should note that the laptops are the successor to the Neo 15 series laptops, with new components and options, such as a larger screen, next-gen components from Intel and NVIDIA, and the opportunity to purchase an external liquid cooling system, proprietary to XMG, called the Oasis.

For a further examination of each system's GPU specifications, thanks go to Videocardz for supplying the following breakdown:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop, with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, 115W TGP with additional + 25W Dynamic Boost 2.0

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop, with 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, 115W TGP with additional + 25W Dynamic Boost 2.0

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop, with 12GB of GDDR6 RAM, 150W TGP with additional + 25W Dynamic Boost 2.0

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop, with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, 150W TGP with additional + 25W Dynamic Boost 2.0

Jarrod'sTech on YouTube gives users an inside look at the laptop, including ports, CPU and GPU benchmarks on air versus liquid cooling, and what the company has in store for 2023:

XMG's new Neo 16 laptop series launches in February, and XMG is the first company to confirm pricing for new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptops, especially soon after CES 2023 wrapped. Users interested in purchasing the new XMG premium laptop can pre-order any XMG Neo 16 laptops starting last week or subscribe to their newsletter to get alerts.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Ada Laptop GPUs 'Official':

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N GPU Core AD103 AD104 AD106 AD107 AD107 GPU SKU GN21-X11 GN21-X9 GN21-X6 GN21-X4 GN21-X2 CUDA Cores 9728 7424 4608 3072 2560 VRAM 16 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 6 GB Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 96-bit Boost Clock 1455 - 2040 MHz 1350 - 2280 MHz 1230 - 2175 MHz 1470 - 2370 MHz 1605 - 2370 MHz TBP 80 - 150 W (+25W DB) 60 - 150 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB) 35 - 115 W (+25W DB)

News Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/xmg-laptop-with-geforce-rtx-4090-gpu-to-cost-e1687-more-than-rtx-4060-system; https://bestware.com/en/xmg-neo-16-e23.html; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XnU1W607rs