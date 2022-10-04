XMG APEX 15 MAX Is The World’s First Gaming Laptop To Feature AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU

XMG has become the first manufacturer to utilize AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D Desktop CPU in its APEX 15 MAX Gaming laptop.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Comes To Laptop Gamers With XMG's APEX 15 MAX, Massive Gaming Benefits

Press Release: By updating the BIOS, XMG has made the APEX 15 MAX (E22) desktop replacement laptop compatible with AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D. This turns the device into the world's first notebook with support for AMD's 3D V-Cache, which gives the fast eight-core processor a leg up, especially in games. The freely configurable APEX 15 MAX with GeForce RTX 3070 or 3060 is currently available with a 300 euro saving at XMG‘s partner shop bestware.com.

Newly developed BIOS makes the XMG APEX 15 MAX compatible with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Already in May, the APEX 15 MAX received a BIOS update specially developed by XMG, which made the desktop replacement laptop compatible with significantly more and more powerful processors.

Since then, XMG has offered CPUs including the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5700X, and Ryzen 9 5900X. Although the Ryzen 9 5950X is also officially supported and can be configured via bestware.com, it does not receive an official recommendation from the manufacturer because the performance advantages to be achieved depend too much on the quality of individual processors.

With the second major BIOS update to version 1.07.09A01 (including AGESA update to version 1.2.0.7), it is now possible to configure the APEX 15 MAX with AMD's fastest gaming CPU Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 3D V-cache - or to upgrade an existing laptop of the E22 model generation with it, as the processors are installed on a B550 mainboard with desktop socket AM4.

Based on its own benchmarks, XMG shows how the 3D V-cache of the 5800X3D can have an advantage, especially in gaming scenarios. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it is around 30 percent ahead of a lower-priced Ryzen 7 5700X, which in turn performs better in CPU-heavy applications. The measurements are based on an APEX 15 MAX with GeForce RTX 3070 and 64 (2x 32) GB DDR4 3200 RAM. Processors from the Ryzen 7 5800X upwards always run in AMD's ECO Mode with a PPT (Package Power Tracking) of up to 88 watts in this laptop.

Ryzen 7 5700X Ryzen 7 5800X3D Ryzen 9 5900X CineBench R20 Single 584 556 583 CineBench R20 Multi 4757 4623 6350 CineBench R23 Multi 12061 11647 15697 Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Preset: High) 117 152 133

For all CPUs except the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, XMG's firmware update also unlocks additional BIOS overclocking settings, including Precision Boost Overdrive 2 (PBO2) and the AMD Curve Optimizer. XMG provides more information in the laptop's latest firmware documentation PDF.

Pricing and availability: until October 11th at a special bargain price

The base configuration of the XMG APEX 15 MAX (E22), which can be freely configured on bestware.com, includes AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X, a GeForce RTX 3060, 16 (2×8) GB DDR4-3200-RAM, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD and a 240 Hz Full HD IPS display. The starting price including 19% VAT is € 1,379.

Faster processors such as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D (€ 342) and many other AMD desktop CPUs as well as an upgrade to a GeForce RTX 3070 (€ 245) are available for an additional charge. Up to and including October 11th, 300 euros can be saved on all configurations: bestware.

Product ID XAP15XE22 Display 15.6" IPS | 1920×1080 px | 240 Hz | 300 nits | 95 % sRGB | non-glare Chipset AMD B550 Processors AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors (code name Vermeer)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 6 cores/12 threads | 32 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X | 8 cores/16 threads | 32 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D | 8 cores/16 threads | 96 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT (ECO Mode)

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | 12 cores/24 threads | 64 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT (ECO Mode)

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X | 16 cores/32 threads | 64 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT (ECO Mode) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is not recommended in the XMG APEX 15 MAX unless the user is willing to manually adjust the frequency/voltage curve and other manual optimizations in AMD Ryzen Master. Results might be prone to silicon lottery. XMG will not guarantee specific performance results. System stability is only guaranteed when the system runs at factory defaults, including the 4 performance profiles in Control Center: Power Saving, Quiet, Entertainment & Performance. When applying manual performance tuning in BIOS Setup or AMD Ryzen Master, please proceed in very small steps and with caution as the system might be rendered unbootable when exaggerated or invalid settings are applied. Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU | 6 GB GDDR6 | 115 W TGP | dedicated

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU | 8 GB GDDR6 | 115 W TGP | dedicated display, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, DisplayPort via USB-C connection: direct

3 external displays are directly addressable (more with MST adapter via USB-C or Mini DisplayPort ) VR Ready Memory 2x DDR4 SO-DIMM | up to 64 GB and 3200 MHz | Dual Channel | max. 1.2 V Storage M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 4.0 x4

M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 3.0 x4

2.5" SSD/HDD (7 mm) Audio stereo speakers

microphone with noise canceling

Sound Blaster Cinema 6+ Keyboard backlit keyboard with full-size arrow keys and numeric keypad, 15 color options Touchpad Microsoft Precision Touchpad, two buttons Ports

(clockwise) left:

card reader (microSD)

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2

RJ45 Gbit Port (LAN) rear:

DC-in

Mini DisplayPort 1.4 (G-SYNC compatible)

HDMI 2.1 (with HDCP 2.3)

USB-C 3.2 Gen2×1 (DisplayPort 1.4: yes, G-SYNC compatible | Power Delivery: no) right:

USB-A 2.0

mic-in

headphone-out (smartphone headset compatible) Communication Realtek Gbit LAN

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5

HD webcam Security Kensington Lock

TPM 2.0 (via dTPM)

area fingerprint reader Power supply 230 watts (155 x 75 x 30 mm | 805 g incl. EU power cable) Battery fast-swappable 62 Wh Li-poly battery

The flexible battery charging function can be activated in BIOS (FlexiCharger) Chassis display lid made of aluminum

display frame, top and the bottom case made of plastic

130° display opening angle

PH1 screw heads Weight ca. 2.6 kg Dimensions 361 x 258 x 32.5 mm (W x D x H) Included in box Laptop (incl. battery), power supply, driver CD/USB-stick, manual