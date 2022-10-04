XMG APEX 15 MAX Is The World’s First Gaming Laptop To Feature AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU

XMG has become the first manufacturer to utilize AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D Desktop CPU in its APEX 15 MAX Gaming laptop.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Comes To Laptop Gamers With XMG's APEX 15 MAX, Massive Gaming Benefits
Press Release: By updating the BIOS, XMG has made the APEX 15 MAX (E22) desktop replacement laptop compatible with AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D. This turns the device into the world's first notebook with support for AMD's 3D V-Cache, which gives the fast eight-core processor a leg up, especially in games. The freely configurable APEX 15 MAX with GeForce RTX 3070 or 3060 is currently available with a 300 euro saving at XMG‘s partner shop bestware.com.
Newly developed BIOS makes the XMG APEX 15 MAX compatible with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Already in May, the APEX 15 MAX received a BIOS update specially developed by XMG, which made the desktop replacement laptop compatible with significantly more and more powerful processors.
Since then, XMG has offered CPUs including the Ryzen 5 5600X, Ryzen 7 5700X, and Ryzen 9 5900X. Although the Ryzen 9 5950X is also officially supported and can be configured via bestware.com, it does not receive an official recommendation from the manufacturer because the performance advantages to be achieved depend too much on the quality of individual processors.
With the second major BIOS update to version 1.07.09A01 (including AGESA update to version 1.2.0.7), it is now possible to configure the APEX 15 MAX with AMD's fastest gaming CPU Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 3D V-cache - or to upgrade an existing laptop of the E22 model generation with it, as the processors are installed on a B550 mainboard with desktop socket AM4.
Based on its own benchmarks, XMG shows how the 3D V-cache of the 5800X3D can have an advantage, especially in gaming scenarios. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, it is around 30 percent ahead of a lower-priced Ryzen 7 5700X, which in turn performs better in CPU-heavy applications. The measurements are based on an APEX 15 MAX with GeForce RTX 3070 and 64 (2x 32) GB DDR4 3200 RAM. Processors from the Ryzen 7 5800X upwards always run in AMD's ECO Mode with a PPT (Package Power Tracking) of up to 88 watts in this laptop.
|Ryzen 7 5700X
|Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|Ryzen 9 5900X
|CineBench R20 Single
|584
|556
|583
|CineBench R20 Multi
|4757
|4623
|6350
|CineBench R23 Multi
|12061
|11647
|15697
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Preset: High)
|117
|152
|133
For all CPUs except the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, XMG's firmware update also unlocks additional BIOS overclocking settings, including Precision Boost Overdrive 2 (PBO2) and the AMD Curve Optimizer. XMG provides more information in the laptop's latest firmware documentation PDF.
Pricing and availability: until October 11th at a special bargain price
The base configuration of the XMG APEX 15 MAX (E22), which can be freely configured on bestware.com, includes AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X, a GeForce RTX 3060, 16 (2×8) GB DDR4-3200-RAM, a 500 GB Samsung 980 SSD and a 240 Hz Full HD IPS display. The starting price including 19% VAT is € 1,379.
Faster processors such as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D (€ 342) and many other AMD desktop CPUs as well as an upgrade to a GeForce RTX 3070 (€ 245) are available for an additional charge. Up to and including October 11th, 300 euros can be saved on all configurations: bestware.
|Product ID
|XAP15XE22
|Display
|15.6" IPS | 1920×1080 px | 240 Hz | 300 nits | 95 % sRGB | non-glare
|Chipset
|AMD B550
|Processors
|AMD Ryzen 5000 desktop processors (code name Vermeer)
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X | 6 cores/12 threads | 32 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X | 8 cores/16 threads | 32 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D | 8 cores/16 threads | 96 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT (ECO Mode)
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X | 12 cores/24 threads | 64 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT (ECO Mode)
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X | 16 cores/32 threads | 64 MB cache | up to 88 W PPT (ECO Mode)
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is not recommended in the XMG APEX 15 MAX unless the user is willing to manually adjust the frequency/voltage curve and other manual optimizations in AMD Ryzen Master. Results might be prone to silicon lottery. XMG will not guarantee specific performance results.
System stability is only guaranteed when the system runs at factory defaults, including the 4 performance profiles in Control Center: Power Saving, Quiet, Entertainment & Performance.
When applying manual performance tuning in BIOS Setup or AMD Ryzen Master, please proceed in very small steps and with caution as the system might be rendered unbootable when exaggerated or invalid settings are applied.
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU | 6 GB GDDR6 | 115 W TGP | dedicated
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPU | 8 GB GDDR6 | 115 W TGP | dedicated
display, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, DisplayPort via USB-C connection: direct
VR Ready
|Memory
|2x DDR4 SO-DIMM | up to 64 GB and 3200 MHz | Dual Channel | max. 1.2 V
|Storage
|M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 4.0 x4
M.2 2280 SSD via PCI Express 3.0 x4
2.5" SSD/HDD (7 mm)
|Audio
|stereo speakers
microphone with noise canceling
Sound Blaster Cinema 6+
|Keyboard
|backlit keyboard with full-size arrow keys and numeric keypad, 15 color options
|Touchpad
|Microsoft Precision Touchpad, two buttons
|Ports
(clockwise)
|left:
card reader (microSD)
2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2
RJ45 Gbit Port (LAN)
rear:
right:
|Communication
|Realtek Gbit LAN
Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax + Bluetooth 5
HD webcam
|Security
|Kensington Lock
TPM 2.0 (via dTPM)
area fingerprint reader
|Power supply
|230 watts (155 x 75 x 30 mm | 805 g incl. EU power cable)
|Battery
|fast-swappable 62 Wh Li-poly battery
The flexible battery charging function can be activated in BIOS (FlexiCharger)
|Chassis
|display lid made of aluminum
display frame, top and the bottom case made of plastic
130° display opening angle
PH1 screw heads
|Weight
|ca. 2.6 kg
|Dimensions
|361 x 258 x 32.5 mm (W x D x H)
|Included in box
|Laptop (incl. battery), power supply, driver CD/USB-stick, manual
