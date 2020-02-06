XIGMATEK Overtake is a See-through Huge Case!

The XIGMATEK Overtake is a fantastically large PC case that generates a new generation of Rainbow RGB PC case that utilizes a front, left, and right tempered glass panels. The case's chassis is designed for all significant E-ATX, ATX, mATX motherboards, gaming designed, or professionally designed.

The XIGMATEK Overtake is an elegant and full-featured Super Tower while keeping a 0.8 mm thickness to its tempered glass side panels

This case's unique chassis design allows for easy cable management and to hide all the messy cables allowing for a tidy display of your PC components. Along with the easier cable management, almost all tempered glass side panels make this PC the perfect choice to be able to display just how fantastic your system looks!

The unique and stylish looks of this case, which features two exclusive tempered glass design allowing for more air intake through the front panel side vents. The three-sided tempered glass is best for showing off a professional or gaming system build.

Air Cooling and Liquid Cooling Support

This case offers support for up to eleven 120 mm fan support, and the front panel provides support for up to four 120 mm fans to be installed. This allows the Overtake case to provide fantastic cooling performance. The total fan set up is four 120 mm fans being mounted to the front, two sets of up to 120 mm fans being installed on the grating on the side of the chassis and the rear as an exhaust. On top of that wide compatibility of fans, This case also offers support for three 120 mm fans being mounted to the bottom of the case.





For liquid cooling, the Overtake case offers support for up to a 480 mm radiator, which can be mounted to the front of the chassis. This case also provides support for two more 280 mm radiators being installed on the rear, and another radiator can be mounted to the grates to the chassis.

Compatability

The Overtake offers support for up to an E-ATX motherboard, while still providing support for a CPU cooler with a height of up to 180 mm. This case also provides support for a graphics card length of up to 380 mm.

Sadly, XIGMATEK has not revealed pricing or availability for the Overtake PC case.