Xiaomi’s Upcoming Mi 10 Pro+ Will Feature 12x Optical Zoom, 120Hz Display 65W Charging

Xiaomi's latest and greatest Mi 10 lineup was introduced earlier this year. The lineup featured two smartphones - the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The latter was the company's higher specced version with all the flagship additions. However, it seems that the company is not resting and will release an even higher-end variant of the lineup dubbed as the Mi 10 Pro+.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ to Feature 120Hz Display, 12x Optical Zoom, Snapdragon 865 Processor, More

The news was shared by a Weibo account that also goes by the Digital Chat Station, revealing an alleged poster of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+. The poster shows that the phone exists and it could potentially launch soon rather than later. Since it will be the company's most high-end model of the Mi 10 lineup, there are bound to be additions on par with the giants of the industry.

The poster reveals some key details pertaining to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+. The upcoming flagship will potentially boast 120Hz display as opposed to 90Hz on the Mi 10 Pro. This will put the device into a much better position against the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung's Galaxy S20 series. Moreover, the handset will also feature a rear telephoto camera with a whopping 12x optical zoom. On the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, you get 3.7x optical zoom, so this is a major jump.

Other than this, the poster also reveals that the Mi 10 Pro+ will also feature a 65W charging option coupled with the Snapdragon 865 processor. This means that the device will be equipped with 5G connectivity. There's no doubt that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro+ is a flagship smartphone with all the necessary bells and whistles.

At this point in time, the details on its release are pretty scarce. Moreover, we also do not have a clear idea of how it will look like. Nonetheless, we will share more details as soon as we hear it.

News Source: DCS Weibo