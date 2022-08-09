Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 2 to Launch a Day After Galaxy Unpacked, Promo Video Shows a Much Sleeker Design Than Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked kicks off on August 10, and Xiaomi found the perfect opportunity to steal the spotlight away from its smartphone rival by launching its Mi MIX Fold 2 on August 11. The difference here is that the Chinese phone maker’s foldable flagship will be much thinner than Galaxy Z Fold 4, according to a promo video.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 2 to Be Treated to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Just Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4

With the Mi MIX Fold 2 launching on August 11, there will be some competition in the foldable smartphone space, and according to the video below, the sleekness of Xiaomi’s upcoming device will definitely make it an attractive product. For one thing, when we looked at the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s leaked press images, it is thicker than the Mi MIX Fold 2, but the two look strikingly similar in functionality.

In fact, if you look closely, you will notice that the Mi MIX Fold 2’s top and bottom chassis barely covers the USB-C port. Other additions seen in the video include a centered punch-hole camera on the cover display, but there is no punch-hole or notch cutout on the inner panel, which is the primary display. Earlier, we reported about the Mi MIX Fold 2 teaser, and though the details were scarce, we did mention that the cover screen will measure 6.5 inches diagonally, and the main screen will sport an 8-inch panel.

Xiaomi MIX Fold2, the video is here, it's time to surprise you, the thinnest folding phone ever, please pay attention to Type C, it is only a little thicker than Type C, it can't be thinner. Only 5.x mm thick.😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/FkX62zpVv3 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 9, 2022

Fortunately, this time, both displays will reportedly be upgraded to support a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering that buttery smooth UI for users. The Mi MIX Fold 2 will not be short on performance either, as it will likely ship with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the same SoC powering the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, the new chipset is said to be more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was made on Samsung’s 4nm process, and capable enough that it even beats Apple’s A15 Bionic in a gaming test. However, we do not know how well the Mi MIX Fold 2’s thinner design will help to cool the silicon effectively, so we will see what sort of surprises Xiaomi adds underneath the hood.

News Source: Ice Universe