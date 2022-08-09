Menu
Company

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 2 to Launch a Day After Galaxy Unpacked, Promo Video Shows a Much Sleeker Design Than Galaxy Z Fold 4

Omar Sohail
Aug 9, 2022
Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 2 to Launch a Day After Galaxy Unpacked, Promo Video Shows a Much Sleeker Design Than Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked kicks off on August 10, and Xiaomi found the perfect opportunity to steal the spotlight away from its smartphone rival by launching its Mi MIX Fold 2 on August 11. The difference here is that the Chinese phone maker’s foldable flagship will be much thinner than Galaxy Z Fold 4, according to a promo video.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 2 to Be Treated to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Just Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4

With the Mi MIX Fold 2 launching on August 11, there will be some competition in the foldable smartphone space, and according to the video below, the sleekness of Xiaomi’s upcoming device will definitely make it an attractive product. For one thing, when we looked at the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s leaked press images, it is thicker than the Mi MIX Fold 2, but the two look strikingly similar in functionality.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Xiaomi Officially Announces the Arrival of Mix Fold 2

In fact, if you look closely, you will notice that the Mi MIX Fold 2’s top and bottom chassis barely covers the USB-C port. Other additions seen in the video include a centered punch-hole camera on the cover display, but there is no punch-hole or notch cutout on the inner panel, which is the primary display. Earlier, we reported about the Mi MIX Fold 2 teaser, and though the details were scarce, we did mention that the cover screen will measure 6.5 inches diagonally, and the main screen will sport an 8-inch panel.

Fortunately, this time, both displays will reportedly be upgraded to support a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering that buttery smooth UI for users. The Mi MIX Fold 2 will not be short on performance either, as it will likely ship with Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the same SoC powering the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, the new chipset is said to be more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was made on Samsung’s 4nm process, and capable enough that it even beats Apple’s A15 Bionic in a gaming test. However, we do not know how well the Mi MIX Fold 2’s thinner design will help to cool the silicon effectively, so we will see what sort of surprises Xiaomi adds underneath the hood.

News Source: Ice Universe

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order