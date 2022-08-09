Xiaomi Officially Announces the Arrival of Mix Fold 2

It seems like we are about to have a whole heap of foldable phones coming to us. We already know that Samsung is announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 tomorrow. This will be followed by the Moto Razr 2022 on 11th August, and now, Xiaomi has gone ahead and announced the arrival of Mix Fold 2 for those wondering, this will also be coming on 11th August, which means that we are going to have a foldable party.

August Seems to be a Month of Foldable Phones as Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is Coming on the 11th of August

The company went ahead and posted a teaser on its Weibo profile showing the metallic part of the Mix Fold 2, it is safe to say that this is the hinge that we see in the picture. Sadly, there is nothing else to go by aside from the fact that the new phone is going to have a camera setup that will be optimized by Leica, thanks to the recent partnership.

You can look at the teaser below.

The Mix Fold 2 will supposedly inherit the design language that we have seen in the Galaxy Foldable phones, which means that it will be an inward folding device, and I believe that this design is perhaps the best in terms of functionality.

Past leaks have suggested that the Mix Fold 2 will come with a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch folding display, but this time around, the displays will be upgraded to a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz on the predecessor.

Considering how this is a flagship foldable, we are expecting the Mix Fold 2 to be sporting top-of-the-line hardware and software experience along with optics and build quality, too. At the time of writing, not a lot of information is available but we will be updating you as soon as there is more news about the upcoming foldable.

With the Mix Fold 2 slated for August 11th, we now have a total of four foldable phones coming out this month. Let us know which one are you vouching for in the comments below.