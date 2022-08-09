Menu
Company

Xiaomi Officially Announces the Arrival of Mix Fold 2

Furqan Shahid
Aug 9, 2022
Xiaomi Officially Announces the Arrival of Mix Fold 2

It seems like we are about to have a whole heap of foldable phones coming to us. We already know that Samsung is announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 tomorrow. This will be followed by the Moto Razr 2022 on 11th August, and now, Xiaomi has gone ahead and announced the arrival of Mix Fold 2 for those wondering, this will also be coming on 11th August, which means that we are going to have a foldable party.

August Seems to be a Month of Foldable Phones as Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is Coming on the 11th of August

The company went ahead and posted a teaser on its Weibo profile showing the metallic part of the Mix Fold 2, it is safe to say that this is the hinge that we see in the picture. Sadly, there is nothing else to go by aside from the fact that the new phone is going to have a camera setup that will be optimized by Leica, thanks to the recent partnership.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Model Number and Codename Leaked as Well

You can look at the teaser below.

The Mix Fold 2 will supposedly inherit the design language that we have seen in the Galaxy Foldable phones, which means that it will be an inward folding device, and I believe that this design is perhaps the best in terms of functionality.

Past leaks have suggested that the Mix Fold 2 will come with a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch folding display, but this time around, the displays will be upgraded to a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz on the predecessor.

Considering how this is a flagship foldable, we are expecting the Mix Fold 2 to be sporting top-of-the-line hardware and software experience along with optics and build quality, too. At the time of writing, not a lot of information is available but we will be updating you as soon as there is more news about the upcoming foldable.

With the Mix Fold 2 slated for August 11th, we now have a total of four foldable phones coming out this month. Let us know which one are you vouching for in the comments below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order