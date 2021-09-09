Xiaomi Finally Commits to Extended Android Updates

Few days after we heard that Germany wants smartphone manufacturers to deliver 7 years of software updates, Xiaomi has decided to take notice as the company is all set to introduce a new Android update policy. This policy will be announced alongside the forthcoming Xiaomi 11T series. The company has confirmed that both phones will receive three Android system upgrades and four years of security patches once they are official later this month.

Xiaomi believes that this new update policy will better serve the longer lifespan of smartphones while improving long-term security for everyone who does not want to upgrade every year.

This new change also puts the company at par with Samsung's commitments to deliver updates, which allows the newer devices four years of security updates with three major Android upgrades.

However, there is a catch. The new policy does not apply to the current smartphones that Xiaomi has in the market, or at least not yet. The company has explicitly stated that 11T and 11T Pro will benefit from the latest change. But, they did say that it would "evaluate the possibility" of extending the policy to more devices in the future. This could actually be difficult, mainly because the company has a massive portfolio of devices.

Whatever the case might be, the 11T series is shaping up to be impressive. You are looking at 120-watt charging, a 120Hz display, a massive 5,000 mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 888. If you are still waiting to get a chance at a new phone, the Xiaomi 11T series is going official on 15th September, later this month. We will be on point providing you the coverage on both devices. So stay tuned.