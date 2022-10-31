Menu
Xiaomi 13 Pro Leaked Specs Show a Powerful Device All Around

Furqan Shahid
Oct 31, 2022, 08:53 AM EDT
Galaxy S22 Ultra Suffers From Poor Sustained Performance Compared to Xiaomi’s 12S Ultra, Inefficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to Blame

We are only a day away from November, and this means that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is just a month or so away. Similarly, this also marks the start of more and more leaks coming your way about the device, and today, we have a credible leak that sheds light on what the upcoming flagship phone is going to bring.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Will be a Spec Monster with an Excellent Camera and More

According to Yogesh Brar, a reliable tipster, Xiaomi 13 Pro will be made in partnership with Leica, at least as far as the camera setup is concerned. The phone is said to have a triple 50-megapixel camera setup on the back. However, you might be looking at a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor in tow.

However, the most interesting factor here is that we have been hearing that Xiaomi has worked with Sony to co-develop the sensor and has spent $15 million in order to ensure that the sensor is delivering top-tier performance in all light conditions, as well as faster focusing, and much better dynamic range. Xiaomi has previously claimed that the sensor in question can capture 76% more light than the iPhone 13 Pro Max sensor.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will retain most of the specs that we already know. You are getting a 6.7-inch LTPO display with a 32-megapixel front camera, as well as 120W fast charging and a 4,800 mAh battery. The phone will be running Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and you will be getting access to 8/12GB of RAM options and 128/256/512 gigs of storage options.

We will keep you posted as we hear more and more about the upcoming Xiaomi phones and more. Let us know what you think about these phones.

