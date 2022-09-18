Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Spotted Running on Xiaomi 13 Pro’s Engineering Unit; Clock Speed Lower Than Previously Rumored

Many of Qualcomm’s smartphone partners, like Xiaomi, are expected to launch their flagships sporting the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. One of them will likely be the 13 Pro, and according to an alleged image, the upcoming SoC is spotted running in an engineering unit, albeit at a lower clock speed than what we previously reported about.

Other Specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Pro Include 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, While Running the MIUI 14 Skin

A Twitter account called Xiaomi Update Philippines showed a picture of what it claims to be the engineering unit of the upcoming flagship. Since the Xiaomi 13 Pro will likely be a top-tier handset, it will feature top-notch specifications, such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, paired with 12GB LPDRR5 RAM and running Xiaomi’s heavily customized MIUI 14 skin. What we noticed about this alleged leak is that Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset is running at 3.00GHz.

Not long ago, it was reported that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could arrive in two chipset variants, with the faster one clocked up to 3.50GHz. Now, there are many reasons why the clock speed shown in the image below is shown as 3.00GHz. It could be that the slower version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is being tested on the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Another reason could be that since it is an engineering unit, the Chinese phone maker could be testing the chipset at varying clock speeds before it decides on a certain threshold.

This is the alleged Xiaomi 13 Pro engineering unit. It shows a curved OLED panel, 12GB RAM, MIUI 14 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 running at 3.0GHz. pic.twitter.com/PVzTGsdZ89 — Xiaomi Update Philippines (@miupdateph) September 17, 2022

Keep in mind that just because the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is likely being mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm architecture does not mean it is immune to thermal throttling, and it will be up to smartphone manufacturers like Xiaomi to add effective heat dissipating solutions to their devices. We also do not know which core was operating at the aforementioned frequency. It is rumored that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will feature a ‘1 + 2 + 2 + 3’ CPU configuration, unlike any cluster that Qualcomm has used on its chipsets thus far.

Any one of those cores may be running at the 3.00GHz frequency, but with no way of knowing for sure, all we do is wait for the annual Snapdragon Summit to kick off, and we will have more updates for you. If you want to learn more about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, be sure to go through our detailed rumor roundup and be informed about the most up-to-date information on Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset.

News Source: Xiaomi Update Philippines