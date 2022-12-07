XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT MERC 310 Graphics Cards Get Custom Triple-Slot & Triple Fan Design

Hassan Mujtaba
XFX's next-generation MERC 310 custom design for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards has leaked out.

XFX Preps MERC 310 Triple-Slot & Triple Fan Custom Design For Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards

XFX has prepped up two brand new graphics cards which will be featured within its RDNA 3 lineup. These include the Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310 and the RX 7900 XT MERC 310. Both cards have a similar design that includes a black-colored aluminum shroud with a silver finish around the fans & a full metal backplate that extends beyond the backplate.

The XFX MERC 310 cooler for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT includes a triple-fan design that features 13 blades on each fan & an XFX logo on the side that is illuminated with LEDs. The card has a massive heatsink running throughout the assembly and there's a small cutout on the backplate that can be used by the last fan to dissipate hot air outwards.

  • AMD Reference Model = 2.5 Slots
  • ASUS TUF Gaming = 3.63 Slots
  • PowerColor Red Devil = >3-Slots
  • PowerColor Hellhound = ~3-Slots
  • ASRock Taichi Gaming = 3 Slots
  • ASRock Phantom Gaming = ~3-Slots
  • XFX MERC OC 310 = 3-Slots
As for the power delivery, the XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310 comes with a triple 8-pin design while the RX 7900 XT MERC 310 comes with a dual 8-Pin connector layout. Both graphics cards are featuring a triple-slot design and use a quad-display output that comprises 1 HDMI 2.1 & three DP 2.1 ports. There are no details available on clock speeds or prices yet but we expect to get them by next week when the cards launch.

asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xtx-aqua-oc-graphics-card-_1
asrock-radeon-rx-7900-xtx-aqua-oc-graphics-card-_2
In addition to the XFX Radeon RX 7900 MERC 310 graphics card, ASRock's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua graphics card has also been leaked by Videocardz. The graphics card features a custom PCB that uses triple 8-pin connectors and a custom full-coverage water block for custom-loop users and enthusiasts. The card will be a premium offering and should cost somewhere around the $2K range.

News Source: Momomo_US

