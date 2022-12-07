XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT MERC 310 Graphics Cards Get Custom Triple-Slot & Triple Fan Design

XFX's next-generation MERC 310 custom design for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT graphics cards has leaked out.
XFX Preps MERC 310 Triple-Slot & Triple Fan Custom Design For Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards
XFX has prepped up two brand new graphics cards which will be featured within its RDNA 3 lineup. These include the Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310 and the RX 7900 XT MERC 310. Both cards have a similar design that includes a black-colored aluminum shroud with a silver finish around the fans & a full metal backplate that extends beyond the backplate.
The XFX MERC 310 cooler for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX & RX 7900 XT includes a triple-fan design that features 13 blades on each fan & an XFX logo on the side that is illuminated with LEDs. The card has a massive heatsink running throughout the assembly and there's a small cutout on the backplate that can be used by the last fan to dissipate hot air outwards.
- AMD Reference Model = 2.5 Slots
- ASUS TUF Gaming = 3.63 Slots
- PowerColor Red Devil = >3-Slots
- PowerColor Hellhound = ~3-Slots
- ASRock Taichi Gaming = 3 Slots
- ASRock Phantom Gaming = ~3-Slots
- XFX MERC OC 310 = 3-Slots
As for the power delivery, the XFX Radeon RX 7900 XTX MERC 310 comes with a triple 8-pin design while the RX 7900 XT MERC 310 comes with a dual 8-Pin connector layout. Both graphics cards are featuring a triple-slot design and use a quad-display output that comprises 1 HDMI 2.1 & three DP 2.1 ports. There are no details available on clock speeds or prices yet but we expect to get them by next week when the cards launch.
In addition to the XFX Radeon RX 7900 MERC 310 graphics card, ASRock's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX Aqua graphics card has also been leaked by Videocardz. The graphics card features a custom PCB that uses triple 8-pin connectors and a custom full-coverage water block for custom-loop users and enthusiasts. The card will be a premium offering and should cost somewhere around the $2K range.
News Source: Momomo_US
