New Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Update 1.1.2 Released; Release Notes Inside

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition update 1.1.2 has been rolled out and here’s what it does.

At the moment of writing, the release notes for this update have only been shared via Nintendo Japan. Luckily, some highlights of this patch were translated and we’ve included those below.

The new update turns off the annoying tutorial popups in the game’s casual mode and addresses an NG+ affinity coin underflow. In addition, it appears that the apparent ‘Engage the Enemy’ bug has also been fixed.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Update 1.1.2 Highlights Turning off tutorial popups also turns off the casual mode popup.

Fixed NG+ affinity coin underflow.

Fixed an inconsistency with auto-attack delay.

Fixed a softlock if the player falls off a cliff before a vision.

Fixed new Tephra Cave skip (I think).

Fixed some Uniques running away too easily.

Fixed some cutscene musics/GFX.

We’ll update as soon as the full English patch notes have been published.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. The title was released back in May of this year. In case you’re still contemplating on whether you should get this amazing title, be sure to read our full review right here.

We’ve included a small part of the review down below as well: