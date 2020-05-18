Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Will Feature Reworked Lip Syncing, Nintendo Treehouse Member Confirms

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is going to feature a lot of improvements over the original Wii release, including better lip-syncing.

Speaking with RogerBase, Rob from the Nintendo Treehouse Team confirmed that the game is going to feature reworked lip-syncing for the whole game. Footage of the Future Connected epilogue showed superior lip-syncing compared to the original game, obviously, but it's good to know that the main game received a similar treatment.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is setting out to be an amazing remaster, as highlighted by Dave in his preview.

The reality is that XC: DE is not only the best looking edition of the original game, but the best to play through, and the most engaging. All of the small changes add up to a whole that overhauls what could, at times, be a plodding game to play, with messy menus, and too much to keep track of for anyone that decides to go out and actually clear through side quests. While it certainly doesn't look like a modern game made in 2020 from every angle, it's undeniably beautiful in its best moments, and still makes for an incredible story to experience all these years later.

Alongside visuals improvements, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will come with brand new content in the form of the already mentioned Future Connected episode, set one year after the events of the main story, Time Attack mode and more.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles game, which marked the debut of fan-favorite character Shulk, comes to Nintendo Switch with a new epilogue story, Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected. This definitive edition of the RPG also looks better and plays smoother than ever before. The battle HUD and menu screens are easy to read and easy to use. Some of the music tracks have been remastered or remixed!

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches on May 29th worldwide exclusively on Nintendo Switch.