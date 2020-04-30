Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition Epilogue To Feature A New Battle System

The Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition epilogue promises to be bigger than anticipated, as it will feature a new battle system.

As reported by Gematsu, the game's Japanese download card revealed that the Future Connected epilogue will feature a new battle system that will use Nopon reinforcements. New maps will also appear.

“An untold story that connects to the future: Includes an additional scenario that reveals Melia’s after-story,” the card packaging reads. “A new battle system that utilizes Nopon reinforcements and new map(s) will also appear.”

New Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition screenshots emerged online earlier this week, showcasing the new character models for all the main cast. Needless to say, they look much better than the original models.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will feature not only the already mentioned Future Connected epilogue but also visuals enhancements and a remastered soundtrack. The game will also feature the original soundtrack, and players will be able to switch between the two at any time.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 29th worldwide.