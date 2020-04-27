Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition New Screens Focus On Characters

A new set of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition screenshots have been released online, focusing on some of the game's main characters.

The new screenshots, which have been shared online by the series' official Japanese Twitter profile, showcase Shulk, Fiora, Reyn, and Dunban. Needless to say, the new character models look a lot better than the original ones, Shulk's and Dunban's especially.

Last week, it has been confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will feature both the original soundtrack and the remastered, and players will be able to switch between the two at any time. The game will also feature, alongside several visuals enhancements, a new epilogue story named Future Connected which has been confirmed to take place one year after the events of the main game.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles released on Wii back in 2010 and was later ported to Nintendo 3DS as a New 3DS exclusive release in 2015.

The original Xenoblade Chronicles released on Wii back in 2010 and was later ported to Nintendo 3DS as a New 3DS exclusive release in 2015. The game is considered among the best JRPGs ever released thanks to its great setting, charming characters, battle system, and the epic scale of the entire adventure.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 29th worldwide.