xCloud Servers To Transition To The Xbox Series X Processor For Improved Performance; PC Testing Is Underway

The xCloud servers have been improved recently, but it seems like they will be further improved down the line for even better performance.

In a new report posted on The Verge, it's been confirmed that the xCloud server blades now include eight Xbox One S consoles, which is an improvement over the previous testing configuration, which only included four consoles.

The improvements won't end here. Microsoft is working to eventually transition the xCloud servers to the Xbox Series X, which will bring significant performance improvements, like a new video encoder that is up to six times faster than the current encoder.

Microsoft is now working to eventually transition these xCloud servers to the Xbox Series X processor. This next-gen processor is far more powerful and capable of running four Xbox One S game sessions simultaneously on a single chip. It also includes a new built-in video encoder that is up to six times faster than the current external encoder that Microsoft uses on existing xCloud servers.

The Verge also confirmed that Microsoft has started testing xCloud for Windows 10 as teased by Phil Spencer earlier this month. The Xbox Game Streaming app will look a lot like the iOS and Android app, and currently only support 720p. 1080p, however, is just around the corner, according to Microsoft.

xCloud is still in beta and it is expected to launch fully this year. More information can be found on its official website.