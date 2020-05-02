Xbox Will Have Multiple Events Inside Summer Game Fest, Which Will Be Like a TV Guide

Geoff Keighley announced the Summer Game Fest yesterday, where publishers and developers will showcase their games over the course of the Summer season in lieu of the currently halted Electronic Entertainment Expo, Gamescom, EGX, PAX and so on.

Xbox was mentioned among the partners, starting with the Inside Xbox event scheduled on May 7th. In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Keighley clarified this will be only the first of a series of Xbox events due to take place during the Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest to Deliver Digital Events from Sony, Microsoft, and Most AAA Publishers

Xbox will be sharing more next week on their overall plans, but it's safe to say they have multiple events planned inside Summer Game Fest.

Keighley later clarified what Summer Games Fest actually is - a hub, directory, or TV guide if you prefer, to keep track of all the various events hosted and produced by the various publishers and developers, with the exception of the digital Gamescom 2020 opening event hosted by Keighley himself on August 24th.

Summer Game Fest is a central hub for all the programming -- you'll be able to watch all the events from the website and see a schedule/set reminders etc. It will be a directory -- we aren't producing these events for publishers. But we'll have some fun programming in the mix too! This is a different approach -- it's not a show, but more of a TV guide to what's happening. And we'll have some unique programming inside of it too with developers, and LOTS of playable content for you at home too.

A big part of the Summer Game Fest will be playable content, according to Keighley, including some Alpha and Beta playable tests from triple-A games.

There will be playable content, and maybe some big surprises. There are also things like alpha and betas on big games. I would not expect that every major game is going to be doing a demo for you -- maybe eventually, but also let's be realistic about the world we are in right now. Work from home is challenging for studios and they need to finish their games too. But I see a day when yes, all major games have playable trailers or slices.

Are you excited to learn more about dozens of games as we get closer to the release of Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles?