Upcoming Xbox Series X|S Update Reduces Boot Time in Energy Saver Mode

Aernout van de Velde
Jul 25, 2022
An upcoming Xbox Series X|S update will reduce the startup time of both consoles in Energy Saver mode, Microsoft has confirmed via Twitter.

As reported by The Verge, the update is currently available to insiders, and will soon become available for all Xbox Series owners. According to Microsoft’s Xbox Integrated Marketing director, Josh Munsee, the team has created a shorter boot-up animation in the Energy Saving mode to reduce overall startup time. For reference, the boot-up animation was reduced from approximately 9 seconds to roughly 4 seconds.

Cutting down the animation by 5 seconds allows the Xbox Series X|S to boot up in approximately 15 seconds in Energy Saver mode (down from 20 seconds). As part of Microsoft’s sustainability drive, as outlined back in March of this year, it improved the Energy Saver mode of its consoles.  In addition, Microsoft also made this mode the default power scheme for the Xbox Series X|S.

Last year, we made improvements to the console’s Energy Saver sleep mode. Energy Saver mode consumes about 20 times less power than Standby mode when the console is not being used or receiving updates.  Now, system and game updates can be downloaded during Energy Saver mode, further saving energy.

We also made Energy Saver mode the default option when players initially set up their consoles, which offers a significant opportunity to enable energy savings across the entire Xbox ecosystem

As said, the new Xbox Series X|S will soon be rolled out for everyone. We’ll update you as soon as this update becomes available. For now, stay tuned.

Are you currently using Energy Saver mode, and if not, will you be switching to it once the new update becomes available? Hit the comments down below.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are available globally now. Both consoles were released back in November of 2020.

