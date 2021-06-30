Xbox Series X | S Hardware Revisions Won’t Be Coming Soon, Phil Spencer Says
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S hardware revisions will not be launching anytime soon, according to Phil Spencer.
Speaking during the latest episode of IGN's Podcast Unlocked, the head of Xbox confirmed that nothing happening next year will make customers feel like they should have waited before getting a current-generation Xbox console.
There's nothing that's going to come out next year that's going to make you feel like, oh, I should have waited.
These are the consoles that we have in markets for years. And we built them with that in mind, and I love the tech that's in there and that capability, and that's where our focus is going.
The fact that Xbox Series X and Xbox Series hardware revisions are not coming in the near future doesn't mean that they won't be coming at all. According to Phil Spencer, new hardware creates new opportunities, especially at the lower end, so it definitely sounds like the Xbox Series line will eventually be expanded down the line.
We want to do hardware because it actually creates new opportunities, and I've said before, it could be at the lower end that we find more immediate opportunities
The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series S are now available worldwide. Learn more about the current generation Microsoft consoles by checking out our reviews.
The Xbox Series S is a system aimed at the player that just wants to play games. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Microsoft have made an all-digital system compelling even for an old gamer like myself, still clutching onto a physical collection. This console will play all of the games you already enjoy on Xbox better than the Xbox One S could, and will enable you to play all the biggest games for years into the future. If you just want to play games with no-frills, the Xbox Series S is for you.
