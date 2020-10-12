Xbox Series X First-Ever Unboxing Video Surfaces Online

The first-ever Xbox Series X unboxing video has been shared online today.

The video, which can be watched below, has been shared by YouTube user Willy Crow and provides a better look at the console's packaging and more.

The Xbox Series X is now one month away from launch, so the first unboxing video surfacing online today isn't too surprising. As consoles are getting sent to retailers, we should expect more on the Microsoft next-gen consoles to be revealed very soon.

The Xbox Series X launches alongside the Xbox Series S on November 10th worldwide. You can head over here to learn everything there is to know about Microsoft's next-gen console.