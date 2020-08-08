Xbox Series X System Architecture to Be Discussed This Month at Hot Chips 2020

More information on the Xbox Series X system architecture will be revealed very soon.

As spotted by Lords of Gaming, Microsoft will discuss the system architecture of its next-gen console during this year's Hot Chips, which will be held between August 16th and August 18th. The presentation will be delivered on August 17th at 5:30 PM PT by Jeff Andrews and Mark Grossman.

Hitman 3 To Immerse Players In Entire World of Assassination Trilogy In PlayStation VR

While Microsoft has been talking at length about the technology that powers the Xbox Series X, there are still a lot of things we still do not know, so the presentation promises to be extremely interesting.

August will be an extremely busy month for Microsoft, as another Xbox Series X event will probably be held before the end of the month, as Phil Spencer himself teased late last month. More on backward compatibility is also going to be revealed soon.

Yeah, we saw Ori and Dirt at 120fps and the frame rate and feel of games is something that you’re really going to feel at launch with Series X. I’m really impressed by the frame rates we’ve seen on backward compatible games from the devs and the back compat team. Focusing on the investment gamers have made in Xbox and making sure that continues, whether it’s the controllers you already own, the games that you already own, respecting a gamer’s relationship with our product is just critically important to me and is something that’s become a pillar for the team.

The Xbox Series X will be released before the end of the year worldwide. Release date and pricing have yet to be confirmed, but it is likely we will hear more about them in the near future, as pre-orders are supposedly going to be opened soon. We will keep you updated on them as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.