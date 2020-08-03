Xbox Series X Pre-Orders Are Opening Soon, According to Australian Xbox All Access Partner

Xbox Series X pre-orders are opening soon, according to an Australian company that is partnered with Microsoft.

Reddit user bruceharryvok, alongside a few other users, reported a few hours ago on the Xbox Series X subreddit that they have received a message from Telstra, an Australian telecommunications company that is partnered with Microsoft for Xbox All Access, saying that Xbox Series X pre-orders will open soon.

You’ve signed up to receive information about the Xbox Series X. Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X with Xbox All Access will open soon. This offer is exclusive to Telstra customers – so you need a postpaid mobile, mobile broadband or home internet service with us,

With Phil Spencer teasing another event for this month, there's a very good chance that pre-orders will open shortly after the end of the event, which should also reveal the console's price and final release date. More on the console's backward compatibility feature, which is looking impressive, judging from Spencer's words, should also be revealed during this event.

Yeah, we saw Ori and Dirt at 120fps and the frame rate and feel of games is something that you’re really going to feel at launch with Series X. I’m really impressed by the frame rates we’ve seen on backward compatible games from the devs and the back compat team. Focusing on the investment gamers have made in Xbox and making sure that continues, whether it’s the controllers you already own, the games that you already own, respecting a gamer’s relationship with our product is just critically important to me and is something that’s become a pillar for the team.

The Xbox Series X releases later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.