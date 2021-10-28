Xbox Series X Supply Surge Rumored for This Holiday Season in Time for Halo and Forza

Nearly a year out from launch, it’s still very difficult to get your hands on an Xbox Series X (the less-powerful Series S is somewhat more common in the wild) but you may get your chance soon. According to GamesIndustry.biz boss and insider Christopher Dring, he’s heard Xbox Series X supply issues will “improve quite a bit” this holiday season ahead of the anticipated Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

Word on the industry bongos is that Xbox Series X supply will improve quite a bit for the year-end run-in, just in time for Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon. Microsoft will utilise those games and Game Pass as the key hardware selling points during the Christmas sales window — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) October 28, 2021

Whether this will be a short-term boost in availability due to Microsoft stockpiling hardware or more a permanent thing is unknown, but it’s probably the former, as Xbox boss Phil Spencer has himself admitted shortages will likely continue into 2022.

I think it's too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem. When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process. And I think regretfully it's going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year (2021) and into the next calendar year.

Earlier this summer, Microsoft announced an Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition bundle, and while pre-orders are currently sold out, perhaps the company is holding a few more of those back. That said, getting an XSX will likely remain difficult, even if the rumored boost in stock turns out to be the real deal.

Meanwhile, those looking to score a PlayStation 5 for Christmas are probably also in for a challenge. Stock is increasing, with Sony selling 3.3 million PS5s this past quarter, but demand still easily outstrips supply. Sony has also warned shortages will continue into 2022.

Anybody looking to nab a next-gen console over the next couple months? Are you hopeful the rumored Xbox Series X supply boost might play in your favor?