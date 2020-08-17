Xbox Series X Showcased At Xperion E-Arena In Germany; New Pictures Shared

Some new pictures of the Xbox Series X console have emerged online today, showing more of the console's unique design.

The pictures, shared on Twitter today by Mr. Keema, have been taken at the Xperion E-Arena by Saturn in Germany. The unit on show isn't a final unit, as highlighted in one of the pictures, but it's good enough to get an idea of how the console will actually look.

Xbox Series X was exhibited at the Xperion e-arena in Saturn (Germany) pic.twitter.com/xiMvia1FnX — Mr..Keema (@KeemaMr) August 17, 2020

August promised to be a month filled with Xbox Series X announcements, but it seems like this will not be the case. According to a few reliable insiders, all announcements scheduled for this month, which apparently involved the Xbox Series X price and the Xbox Series S official reveal have been moved to September following the announcement of the Halo Infinite delay.

Today I want to share an important Halo Infinite development update with the community. We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision. The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.

The Xbox Series X launches this November in all regions, but a precise release date has yet to be confirmed officially. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.