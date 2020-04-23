Xbox Series X’s Next Showcase Won’t be “Too Much of a Wait,” Will Likely Focus on Games

Rumors have been running rampant that Microsoft is preparing to reveal more about the Xbox Series X and their game lineup sometime soon, and it seems Xbox boss Phil Spencer has at least partially confirmed the scuttlebutt. When asked on Twitter when more reveals can be expected, Spencer said he reviewed plans yesterday, and that the “next step is not too much of a wait.” Check out the full tweet below.

Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch. Team is doing great work and adapting. I've never been more excited about Xbox plans. We've heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games) — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 23, 2020

For those who haven’t been keeping up, rumors recently began to spread that Microsoft is planning two major digital events to show off XSX stuff – one for early May, and one in June that would feature a lot of stuff they were originally planning to show off at E3. Earlier this week, another report indicated the May show could feature the reveal of the less-powerful/lower-priced Xbox Series S console. That said, based on Phil Spencer’s tweet, it seems like the next Xbox event will focus mostly on games.

So, what can we expect from Microsoft’s next event, assuming it sticks mostly to software? Well, Halo Infinite is definitely a shoo-in, and a new Fable, Forza Motorsport reboot, big Japanese IP, and something from Obsidian have been rumored as well. Obviously, Microsoft has a lot in the oven, now that they have 15 different developers under their umbrella – Phil Spencer has promised new game announcements will come pretty much every time the Xbox team puts on an event or shows their heads in public.

What are your thoughts on all of this? When will Microsoft reveal more about their upcoming consoles and games? What kind of announcements are you hoping for?