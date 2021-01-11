Microsoft has announced a new entry in its Xbox Series X|S controller offerings – the ‘Pulse Red’ wireless controller.

The new multi-color controller will be joining the current next-gen controller lineup, including the Carbon Black, Robot White, and Shock Blue wireless controllers. As you might have guessed, the controller comes in fiery-red with a white rear and matte black bumpers and triggers.

Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Details Seemingly Datamined, Heists and Deathmatch Mentioned

“The new Pulse Red controller brings the same energy and equally striking color as the Shock Blue”, Microsoft writes. “Matte black triggers, bumpers, and hybrid D-pad reduce slip against sweaty fingers and thumbs for greater control, while a textured dot pattern on the triggers and bumpers to keep your grip locked in. Dynamic Latency Input delivers controller inputs more frequently to your Xbox Series X|S for a more responsive gaming experience and seemingly instantaneous action.”

The new Pulse Red controller will become available starting February 9th for $64.99 USD. Those in China will be available to purchase the new wireless controller starting tomorrow. Microsoft advises those interested to check local retailers for availability.