Xbox Series X Dashboard Showcased In Brand New Video

The first look at the Xbox Series X dashboard has been provided today in a brand new video shared online by Microsoft.

The new video, which can be watched below, introduces the new Xbox ecosystem which will launch together with the Series X console later this year and shows, among other things, the console's dashboard for a few seconds, a dashboard that looks clean and extremely functional.

Xbox is designing a new, connected ecosystem across devices that lets you play the way you want to play -- launching with the Xbox Series X. Whichever device you’re using, Xbox aspires to deliver an amazing experience – one which keeps you connected to games and friends throughout your day. This new user experience will be effortless to navigate, accessible and inclusive for all gamers. You’ll spend less time waiting, more time playing, and you’ll always be connected.

The Xbox Series X releases sometime in November worldwide. This month, Microsoft was supposed to make some important announcements and reveal the Xbox Series S, but all announcements have supposedly been delayed to September, most likely due to Halo Infinite getting delayed to 2021.

Today I want to share an important Halo Infinite development update with the community. We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision. The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.

The Xbox Series X launches this November in all regions, but a precise release date has yet to be confirmed officially. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.