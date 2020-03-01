Xbox Series X CPU Performance May Be on Par With Ryzen 5 1600/1600 AF, Analysis Suggests

The Xbox Series X rumored 12 TLOPS figure has been officially confirmed earlier this week, alongside some new details on the console's processor. Most of the analyses that have been shared so far seemed to have ignored the console's CPU performance, but a new one that has been shared recently suggests some interesting things.

John Prendergast has been taking a good look at what is currently known about both the next-gen consoles on his blog. He recently performed a calculation on the Xbox Series X CPU performance based on the latest reveals, including Phil Spencer's statement regarding the new console offering four times the performance of the Xbox One. After looking at various Cinebench results, using UserBenchMark as well for comparison, the analysis suggests that the Xbox Series X CPU processing power is on the same level as the Ryzen 5 1600/1600 AF, roughly matching the power of the leaked Flute APU that emerged last year.

The full analysis, which goes quite in-depth, can be found here. It is based on incomplete information, as there is still a lot we do not know about Microsoft's next-gen console, but it is an interesting read nonetheless.

Last week, we also learned that the Xbox Series X is going to feature audio ray tracing, a new spacial audio feature. The console is also going to feature dedicated audio hardware acceleration, which was supposed to be discussed at a panel at the now-postponed GDC 2020.

With the introduction of hardware accelerated ray tracing with the Xbox series X, we’re actually able to enable a whole new set of scenarios, whether that’s more realistic lighting, better reflections, we can even use it for things like spatial audio and have ray traced audio

The Xbox Series X launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.

