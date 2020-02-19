Xbox Series X to Feature Dedicated Audio Hardware Acceleration

The Xbox Series X is going to feature dedicated audio hardware acceleration, which is definitely going to improve immersion for next-generation titles.

The inclusion of audio hardware acceleration in the next-gen Microsoft console has been confirmed today by the description of a GDC 2020 presentation that will be held on March 18th detailing the improvements of spatial sound. Microsoft's Senior Technical Audio Specialist Rober Ridihalgh will also be present.

Learn from the audio designers of Borderlands 3 and Gears of War 5 around how a collaboration between Microsoft, Dolby, and our middleware partners kicked off a revolution with spatial sound that turns any pair of headphones into a multi-dimensional gateway to another world. Attendees will dive deep into the audio design pipeline (Project Acoustics) and the relationship to dedicated hardware-acceleration on newer generation Xbox consoles.

With today's confirmation, both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will bring some serious sound improvements. Last year, it has been confirmed by Mark Cerny that the next-generation Sony console will feature a custom unit for 3D audio. Considering how important sound is for immersion, it will be interesting to see how audio production will change for next-generation console games.

As a gamer, it's been a little bit of a frustration that audio did not change too much between PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. With the next console the dream is to show how dramatically different the audio experience can be when we apply significant amounts of hardware horsepower to it.

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 launch later this year worldwide. Release dates have yet to be confirmed officially.