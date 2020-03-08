Xbox Series X Confirmed to Have Dedicated Audio Chip; Sound Developers “Won’t Have to Fight Programmers and Artists for Memory and CPU Power.”

The Xbox Series X will have a dedicated audio chip that will help sound designers considerably, a first-party Microsoft developer confirmed.

As reported by VGC (thanks for the tip, MK), Ninja Theory senior sound designer Daniele Galante confirmed that the Xbox Series X dedicated audio chip of the new console will grant sound developers all the power they need without having to fight programmers and artists for memory and CPU power.

Next-Gen Consoles Will Have Worlds ‘Many Times Bigger’ and Improved Volumetric Effects, Says Dev

We’re going to have a dedicated chip to work with audio, which means we finally won’t have to fight with programmers and artists for memory and CPU power. We take for granted that graphics are powered by their own video cards. But in audio, we haven’t had anything like that. Now we have some power dedicated to us.

This is the first time that a dedicated audio chip has been confirmed for the Xbox Series X. We learned last month that the console would feature hardware-accelerated audio, but we still did not know how it would be achieved.

Daniele Galante praised the Xbox Series X audio innovations considerably, as the technical limitations will become fewer.

Making games always has you thinking about technical limitations. Eventually, these limitations become less and less the more you evolve with new consoles, but at the same time it’s always a constant thing: These are the maximum number of voices we can have, because otherwise the game is going to lag.

Among the massive improvements coming with the Xbox Series X in regards to audio and sound will be audio ray tracing, as confirmed last month.

With the introduction of hardware accelerated ray tracing with the Xbox series X, we’re actually able to enable a whole new set of scenarios, whether that’s more realistic lighting, better reflections, we can even use it for things like spatial audio and have ray traced audio

The Xbox Series launches later this year worldwide.