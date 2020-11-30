Xbox Series S Runs PlayStation 2 Games With Good Performance via Emulation

The Xbox Series S seems to have very little trouble running several PlayStation 2 games with good performance via emulation.

A new video shared by Modern Vintage Gamer showcases several PlayStation 2 games like Jak and Daxter, Silent Hill 2, Okami, God Hand, and Klonoa running nicely on the new console under Developer Mode.

The emulation scene is moving fast. In this episode we test PS2 games running on the Xbox Series S under Developer Mode.

The Xbox Series S, and even the Series X, as Developer Mode is available on both consoles, is setting out to be an amazing emulation machine. Last week, Modern Vintage Gamer shared another video showcasing Nintendo GameCube and Wii games running with no trouble on the console via RetroArch emulation.

The Xbox Series S launched earlier this month. The cheaper console may not be the best choice to enjoy next-generation games, but it's a great choice for those with a big digital library and an active Xbox Game Pass subscription.

If your entertainment center is more modest, you have a 40" TV at the most or a monitor, and you just want to play the digital library of games you have, in addition to those coming in the future to services like Game Pass, then the Series S only makes sense. It will still play all of the games you want, and on a smaller screen, you won't even notice the visual differences. If you're looking for a way to play Game Pass titles are seldom much more, then the Series S is a perfect choice for you, and at the price point it's at, I predict that we'll see a lot more people entering the Xbox ecosystem this generation with Series S.

The Xbox Series S is now available worldwide.