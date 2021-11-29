Xbox Series Capture Functionality Improvements Will Be a Focus in 2022

While the Xbox Series controllers feature a specific button for capturing screenshots and footage, the Game DVR functionality is far from ideal, as Xbox fans know all too well.

Speaking to the Iron Lords podcast, Jason Ronald (Director of Program Management at Xbox) acknowledged that the Xbox team didn't make as much progress in this area as they would have wanted, but vowed to do more next year.

I will definitely say that Game DVR is the one area - the capture and share experience - that I wish we were able to make more progress this year than we were able to. It is definitely a priority for us. We definitely hear the feedback. We have made some changes and we have made some improvements to the reliability and the quality of the captures but we know we still have work to do here. So that is definitely a priority for us and something that we're going to continue to iterate on. The best thing that I can recommend is, if you're not in the Insider rings, get in the Insider rings so that as we bring new capabilities, as we bring new improvements...Like, we want that feedback to know where we're meeting the bar and where we're not meeting the bar. But definitely, message heard, and like I said, capture is definitely an area that I wish we were able to make more progress this year than we did, but it will definitely be a priority for 2022.

The interviewers also asked whether Xbox would be ever adding something like PlayStation's Platinum trophies. Here's Ronald's answer to that:

Regarding achievements, we've definitely heard that feedback as well. Achievements are an interesting one, just from the standpoint of everyone playing games differently. We really think about, how do we reward people to play the way you want to and the games that you want to? Some players just prefer to play multiplayer. What are we doing to reward them or to show progression? Others play ton of different games. How do we respect that investment? Then there are completionists like myself who really want to go into a game and complete everything within that game. So it's a balance and it's definitely an area where we've heard some feedback on. Nothing to announce today but definitely top of mind for us as we look to the road ahead.

