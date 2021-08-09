Xbox Gamescom 2021 Stream Dated; To Provide in-Depth Updates for Xbox Game Studios Titles and More

A new Xbox stream that will provide new information on upcoming titles has been announced today.

The stream will air on August 24th at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter, a day before the gamescom Opening Night. During the stream, Microsoft will provide in-depth updates from some previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles as well as new information on third-party games and more.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Tech Preview Starting This Weekend; Invites Are Being Sent Out

To warm you up for gamescom week we’ll be airing the official gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager. Join us on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST to learn more about our biggest exclusive games line up ever. You’ll get in-depth updates from some of our previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles alongside some of our third-party partners, including some of the incredible titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to our monthly subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, and much more.

Together with the new stream, Microsoft also announced today that a massive sale will be held during gamescom 2021 in Europe.

After a packed week of news, gameplay videos, connections to friends and developers alike, surely you want to sit back and just play some great games, right? We still got your back: During gamescom we’ll run a digital Xbox gamescom Sale for our fans in Europe. You can score big savings of up to 75 percent on a range of iconic games for Xbox consoles or Windows 10 PCs.

The Xbox Gamescom 2021 stream will air on August 24th. Stay tuned for all the latest information on what Microsoft has in store for gaming.