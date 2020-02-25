Xbox Games With Gold Serves Up Telltale Batman and Sonic Generations in March

Microsoft has revealed their Games With Gold lineup for March, which includes your standard two Xbox One games and two Xbox/Xbox 360 games. Of course, the older games can be played on Xbox One via backward compatibility. Next month’s selection Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within, hip-shaking platformer Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, gothic action-adventure Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, and the fan-favorite Sonic Generations.

Here are Microsoft’s official descriptions of all four March Games With Gold titles:

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) Return to the streets of Gotham and punish the criminal element in Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season. As both Batman and Bruce Wayne, you’ll need to navigate uneasy alliances while undertaking a perilous series of deceptions. With the return of the Riddler to terrorize the city, and an even larger threat on the horizon, how deep into the darkness will Batman descend? Shantae: Half-Genie Hero There’s a mysterious crime spree sweeping Sequin Land, and only Shantae can save the Xbday! In this beautifully rendered 2-D platformer, send monsters flying using Shantae’s devastating Hair-Whip Attack or transform into powerful creatures using her magical Belly Dance. Defeat the masterminds behind each caper and faceoff against her ultimate nemesis, the bodacious buccaneer Risky Boots! Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 Dracula returns once again in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. Weakened and yearning for release after centuries of sleep, help Dracula return to his famous castle to regain his old powers to defeat Satan. Taking place in both medieval and modern times, the final dramatic showdown between good and evil begins, in this epic open-world adventure. Sonic Generations Sonic’s universe is thrown into chaos in Sonic Generations. Thrown back in time by a mysterious new power, interact with some very familiar characters from the past including a younger version of himself! With this thrilling team-up, save their friends, defeat their enemies and discover who is behind this diabolical deed.

Castlevania will be available from March 1 to 15, Shantae and Sonic will be available on March 16, and Batman can be downloaded all month long. As always, once you download a Games With Gold title, you’ll have permanent access to it, so long as you still have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.

Not a lot of big-name games this month, but the quality is actually fairly high. Batman, Shantae, and Sonic Generations are all worth checking out – just maybe stay away from Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2. What do you think? Which of this month’s Games With Gold strike your fancy?