Intrigued by Square Enix and People Can Fly’s upcoming Destiny-like action-RPG Outriders, but not sure if you want to shell out full price for an unproven IP? Well, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber you’ve got another option! Today, Microsoft revealed that Outriders will be available on Xbox Game Pass from Day One, with the option of playing via the cloud…

Outriders will be available on Console and Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on day one! Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump into this true genre-hybrid from Square Enix, which combines brutal combat with deep RPG systems. You can play single-player or co-op with up to two friends as you combine skill and speed in a frenetic attempt to survive a savage future in this aggressive third-person perspective RPG-Shooter. And don’t forget it’s fully cross-play – explore Enoch with any of your friends on any other platform!

Somewhat surprising to see Outriders go directly to Game Pass, but these kind of games need a healthy playerbase to survive, and this is one way to get a lot of people in the door from the get-go. Haven’t been keeping up with Outriders? Here’s a quick official description:

Fallout 4, Skyrim, Prey, and More Bethesda Games Will Benefit from FPS Boost on XSX

Set in an all-new, dark sci-fi world, Outriders is a true genre hybrid that combines the depth and story of an RPG and the intensity of third-person shooter combat with awe-inspiring powers. Deep character progression and itemization allow for a wide variety of creative class builds, and evolve People Can Fly’s trademark over-the-top, skill-based gameplay to create a brutal RPG-shooter experience. Four Unique Classes - Create and customise your own Outriders and choose from one of four unique classes to annihilate your enemy – each with its own devastating array of abilities.

- Create and customise your own Outriders and choose from one of four unique classes to annihilate your enemy – each with its own devastating array of abilities. A Dark and Desperate Journey - Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal.

- Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal. Intense Shooter, Deep RPG - A true genre-hybrid, Outriders combines brutal and bloody combat with deep role playing systems – including sprawling skill trees and endless gear modifications.

Outriders launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on April 1.