Menu
Company

Xbox Game Pass Generated $2.9 Billion in 2021; Xbox Gaming Generated $16 Billion in Calendar Year

Ule Lopez
Oct 10, 2022, 10:45 AM EDT
Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has recently revealed how much revenue was generated by Xbox Game Pass on consoles alone. You might be surprised to see these numbers because they are quite big. It's been revealed that the game service offered by the company that brings Windows has reached over $2 billion USD in revenue across all of 2021.

If you want a more concrete figure, as noted by TweakTown, Xbox Game Pass generated $2.9 billion from consoles in 2021. According to data provided by Microsoft, Xbox gaming generated a total of $16.28 billion throughout the Calendar Year of 2021. In other words, Game Pass has generated roughly 18% of Microsoft's total yearly Xbox revenues and nearly 30% of its games and services revenues for the period.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Here’s A Few Tips For Gamers To Improve Gaming Performance on Windows 11 PCs

It's worth highlighting that this is just revenue from the console sector alone. Tweaktown's Derek Strickland speculates that, between August 2021 and March 2022, Xbox Game Pass went from 15 million to 18 million subscribers. As such, a range of 15-18 million subscribers across both consoles and PC can be inferred. Of course, this isn't official data, so this is purely speculation.

Still, one can't deny that Xbox Game Pass has made a significant impact on the gaming industry. So much so that in this age of consolidation in the gaming industry, we have massive government entities concerned about the possibility of a monopoly caused by Game Pass as a service. Namely due to the Activision-Blizzard acquisition that Microsoft is trying to get approved.

Of course, the coolest thing about the service is how it has helped several people discover new games. Several developers have seen the benefits of working with the service and see a wide wave of popularity because of it. In fact, Chivalry 2 alone saw over 500,000 new players joining it since its launch on Game Pass. So, maybe there are some benefits to keeping this service relevant. Of course, that is up to our readers to decide.

Products mentioned in this post

Chivalry 2
USD 14
Xbox Game Pass
USD 40

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order