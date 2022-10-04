Menu
Chivalry 2 Brings a ‘Reinforced’ Content Update as it Joins Xbox Game Pass

Ule Lopez
Oct 4, 2022, 10:03 AM EDT
Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2's content flow continues today with a few announcements made by Tripwire Interactive. First off, the game is going to join Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC starting today. Additionally, players will be able to look forward to arming themselves with new dual-wielded weapons and chaotic weapons in an entirely new map with a new content update.

To celebrate the announcement, Tripwire Presents made a new trailer that celebrates the game's arrival on Game Pass while also showing off the content of the Reinforced Update. You can watch the trailer below:

So, what's the Reinforced update for Chivalry 2? This new update brings the game's first dual-wielded weapon, The Katars. They are a matched pair of deadly, armor-piercing daggers for swift, close-range attacks. Designed for the Ambusher class, it is a very fast stab weapon that does not interrupt opponents. It also encourages the player wielding it to have good footwork and use dodges, as it has a weak block.

The update also sees a new map: The Hippodrome. This new map is designed from the ground up to showcase the new horse combat feature introduced during the Tenosian Invasion update. This epic arena houses spike traps and flamethrowers – and features open spaces, providing many opportunities for horseback jousting and lance charges.

Chivalry 2's Reinforced Update also brings mounted horse combat existing maps, The Raid on Aberfell (Team Objective) and The Siege of Rudhelm (Team Objective). Both of these maps exist for players who have been asking for more horseplay in Chivalry 2.

Moreover, both new and veteran players can answer the call to arms with Chivalry 2: King’s Edition. This newly announced game edition is currently available at $59.99 for PC. It comes with exclusive cosmetic armor made famous by the fierce faction leaders from the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, along with in-game and premium currency. If you already own Chivalry 2, you can upgrade to the King's Edition for $9.99.

Chivalry 2 is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

