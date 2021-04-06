Xbox Game Pass Adds the Returning GTA V, MLB the Show 21, and More in Early April

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early-to-mid April, and it’s another solid lineup! Grand Theft Auto V will be returning to the service (it was briefly added then pulled in 2020) along with Zombie Army 4 and the cute new-release indie Rain on Your Parade. Of course, as already announced, MLB the Show 21 will also be a Day 1 Game Pass release this month.

Here are your early-April PC and console Game Pass titles:

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – April 8 When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other. Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 8 Hitler’s zombie hordes are back for more in this spine-chilling shooter from the makers of Sniper Elite 4! Abominable occult enemies, epic weapons and a harrowing campaign for 1-4 players await in 1940s Europe, as you fight to save humankind from undead Armageddon! Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) – April 8 Experience the magic of Disneyland! Take a journey where stories come to life and dreams come true, right in your living room! Explore Disneyland park, from Main Street U.S.A. to Critter Country, where you can join Peter Pan to battle Captain Hook, high-five Mickey Mouse, and hug Snow White. Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) – April 8 Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure invites families and fans of all ages to experience the worlds of six beloved Disney/Pixar films. Team up with characters from “The Incredibles,” “Ratatouille,” “Up,” “Cars,” “Toy Story,” and “Finding Dory” to solve puzzles and uncover hidden secrets. NHL 21 (Console) EA Play – April 12 Carve your path to superstardom in an expanded Be A Pro mode and go down as one of the league’s greatest. On the ice, change up your attack with all new moves, dekes, dangles, and evasive maneuvers, inspired by the league’s most groundbreaking innovators. Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 15 Travel the world as a cute cardboard cloud and ruin everybody’s day! Unlock new methods of mischief in over 50 levels, each with unique setting and objectives. Make new friends and help them too – it’s an adorable schadenfreude game! Pathway (PC) – April 15 Assemble a bold team of adventurers and journey through the desert-wilderness. In 1936, Nazi influence has spread, along with rumors of secret excavations, mysterious artefacts, and gruesome occult rituals… Outwit foes in strategic squad combat and locate ancient treasures before they fall into the wrong hands! MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – April 20 MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one on Cloud (Beta), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment action on the field in 4K 60FPS on Xbox Series X|S consoles. Lead your ballplayer to Road to the Show and Diamond Dynasty glory as a two-way star and face your friends on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 with cross-platform play.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. As always, Microsoft is offering new subscribers a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions) for a mere $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? Obviously GTA V and MLB the Show 21 are the big ones, but I’m also curious about Rain on Your Parade.