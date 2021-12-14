[Updated: Confirmed] Next Batch of Xbox Game Pass December 2021 Games Includes MK11, The Gunk, Lake, Firewatch, Broken Age and More – Rumor

[Update] On the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has now officially confirmed the arrival of the titles mentioned below.

[Original story] The next batch of Xbox Game Pass December 2021 games might have leaked in advance.

NVIDIA System Latency Challenge Available for Free This Week in Kovaak’s Aim Trainer

Last month, the official Xbox Game Pass Instagram account already teased Mortal Kombat 11, and from the looks of it, the latest installment in the series will indeed be arriving on Microsoft’s gaming subscription service this month. As a matter of fact, the popular fighting title will join the Xbox Game Pass library later this week on December 16th.

Per YouTube channel “Xbox On”, various titles will be added to Xbox Game Pass on this date, including the already-mentioned Mortal Kombat 11 alongside The Gunk, Lake, Firewatch, Broken Age, Ben 10: Power Trip, Race with Ryan, Transformers: Battlegrounds, and Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay.

Although not officially confirmed just yet by Microsoft, it’s likely that these games will indeed be added to Game Pass later this week. We’ll update you as soon as more information on the next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles comes in. For now, stay tuned.

The Gunk, from Swedish studio Thunderful, was already confirmed to be released on Game Pass on its release - December 16th.

“As a team, it’s been a real pleasure to branch out and supplement the charm we’re known for with the SteamWorld series with a more ‘grown-up’ story like the one we are telling with The Gunk,” said Game Director Ulf Hartelius. “We’ve been working hard to blend that intriguing sci-fi tale with the cool raymarching tech we’re using to create our mesmerizing gunk and a rich world for players to explore. We can’t wait for them to finally get to experience it all on December 16th”.