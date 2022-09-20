Xbox Game Pass Brings Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2, Valheim, and 7 More Games for its Late September Lineup

It seems like the Xbox Game Pass library is going to have several neat additions for its latest lineup. This update for XGP also comes with an Xbox App (PC) update, which improves the app to make it faster to launch. You can also view estimates for how long it takes to complete a game, thanks to a partnership with HowLongToBeat.

But let's get started with the games that are coming to Game Pass. Here's the full list of games that will be available throughout Late September:

AVAILABLE TODAY:

Deathloop : Two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious time loop on the island of Blackreef. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle, try new approaches, and do whatever it takes to break the time loop. Enjoy a slew of features like photo mode, accessibility options, and the Goldenloop Update with a new weapon and ability, cross-play matchmaking, an extended ending, and more.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker: PC Game Pass users can already enjoy this title but now, Xbox Series X|S and Cloud Gaming users can join in the fun. Equipped with cutting-edge salvaging tech, carve, and slice a variety of derelict spaceships at will in zero-g to recover valuable materials. Be careful with your tools: you don't want to trigger an explosive chain reaction that could be deadly, or worse—costly.

COMING SOON:

--SEPTEMBER 22--

Beacon Pines : This game is going to be available on Day One with Game Pass (Cloud, Console, and PC). The game is and creepy storybook adventure where you use charms to rewrite fate. Something strange is happening and Luka and his friends are the only ones taking notice! Sneak out late, make new friends, uncover hidden truths, and collect words that will change the course of fate.

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview): Continue the adventures of ace slime rancher Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a prismatic paradise brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to wrangle. This game is going to be available on day one with Game Pass (Cloud, PC, and Console).

SpiderHeck: This game is a fast-paced couch co-op brawler in which you duel to death against your friends and catch delight as they pull off the ultimate parkour feat before they inevitably drop off face first into the lava. This game will be available from Day One on Game Pass (Console and PC).

--SEPTEMBER 29--

Let's Build a Zoo : Let out your wild side with this cute management sim! Import and breed rare creatures, hire the right staff, keep your visitors happy, and deal with plenty of weird and wonderful events. Then try your hand at DNA Splicing, and stitch together over 300,000 different types of animals.

Valheim (Game Preview): This one is exclusive to PC Game Pass owners. Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game in which up to 10 players can explore a procedurally generated world inspired by Norse Mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin.

--SEPTEMBER 30--

PAW Patrol Grand Prix: This game is going to be available on Xbox Game Pass (Console, Cloud, and PC) on day one. No track is too big, and no racer too small! The PAW Patrol is on their fastest mission yet—to win the Pup Cup! Race around iconic locations (including Adventure Bay, Jake’s Snowboarding Resort, and The Jungle) in this four-player championship to determine who will be crowned the winner.

Additionally, there are a few updates worth discussing from the Xbox Wire blog. The first one is the aforementioned Xbox App for PC update. The second is that Ultimate members can now enjoy more games with Cloud Gaming Touch Controls. The games that will have added support for touch controls are as follows:

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition

Grounded – Full Release (September 27)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Road 96

Shadowrun Returns

Shadowrun: Dragonfall

Shadowrun: Hong Kong

This War of Mine

Torment: Tides of Numenera

As for the games that are going to leave Xbox Game Pass, the following games are confirmed to leave the service come September 30, 2022.

AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play

Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play

Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)

This announcement comes with a silver lining though. One of the games that was going to leave the service (Aragami 2) will remain available to members on Cloud, Console, and PC.

