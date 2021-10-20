Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Said to be Below Microsoft’s Target; 20 Million as of June 2021

Based on a recent financial filing by Microsoft, Xbox Game Pass subscribers were around 20 million as of June 2021.

Last month, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick suggested that around 30 million users were subscribed to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service. In response, Xbox boss Phil Spencer referred to the 18 million figure released in January of this year. Since then, various rumors have been floating around regarding Xbox Game Pass subscriber numbers with some claiming that 30 million is accurate and some stating that Zelnick was clearly mistaking.

"Phil didn't pitch his own service, which is impressive, given he could have... but you've got around 30 million [Xbox Game Pass] subs Phil, right? Something like that?", Take-Two's CEO said during a Yahoo Finance “fireside chat” last month.

"The last public number we announced was 18 [million]", Phil Spencer replied.

Fast forward one month, and we might have some more accurate Xbox Game Pass numbers. It should be noted, however, that these numbers are already several months old and, obviously, numbers have changed since then.

Earlier this week, Microsoft released a new financial filing ahead of the company’s 2021 Annual Shareholders Meeting, which will take place next month on November 30. Interestingly, this filing contains growth numbers for Xbox Game Pass, and based on these numbers, subscribers numbers grew by 37% compared to last year. Despite annual growth, this is below the target that Microsoft set for this year – the target was 48%. Going by this growth number, reputable industry analyst Daniel Ahmad estimates that Xbox Game Pass subs were around 20 million as of June 30, 2021.

This would put Game Pass subs around 20m as of June if going by the 37% YoY growth figure. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 19, 2021

Not quite near the 30 million number that Zelnick mentioned, but as said, these numbers are already more than 3 months old and numbers have increased since then. Still, the 30 million number appears to have been rather ‘optimistic’.

What are your thoughts on these Xbox Game Pass numbers? How will Microsoft’s upcoming AAA releases, including Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, affect Game Pass subs? Hit the comments down below.