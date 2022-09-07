Menu
Company

Xbox Elite 2 “Core” Controller Comes with Less Goodies, but a Nicer Price

Nathan Birch
Sep 7, 2022
Xbox Elite

Interested in grabbing one of Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers, but not so sure about its eye-watering $180 price tag? Well, today Microsoft announced a new option. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller offers most of the key features you’d expect (and spiffy white plastic) but it excludes a lot of the additional doo-dads, like a charging station and various swappable parts. The new Core controller will still be compatible with these things, you just don’t have to pay for them up front. This results in fairly significant savings – the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller will only cost $130. If you later decide you want the extra components, you can buy them for $60. Check out a quick trailer for the new gamepad, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Xbox Game Pass Adds Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Edition and More in Early September
  • The new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in white includes the essential components you need to unleash your best game. Experience adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Enjoy limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app. Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life1 and refined components that are built to last.
  • The current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black includes all the Elite Core features plus it comes with premium interchangeable components to fit your preferred gaming style, including different thumbsticks, D-pad, and paddle shapes. The carrying, case allows you to keep the controller and components secure and organized. Charge the controller either inside or outside the carrying case with the included braided USB-C cable and charging dock.

Microsoft has also announced you’ll soon be able to customize Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers via the Xbox Design Lab, so basic white and black won’t be your only option for long.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller will be available on September 21. Pre-orders are open now.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order