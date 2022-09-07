Xbox Elite 2 “Core” Controller Comes with Less Goodies, but a Nicer Price

Interested in grabbing one of Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers, but not so sure about its eye-watering $180 price tag? Well, today Microsoft announced a new option. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller offers most of the key features you’d expect (and spiffy white plastic) but it excludes a lot of the additional doo-dads, like a charging station and various swappable parts. The new Core controller will still be compatible with these things, you just don’t have to pay for them up front. This results in fairly significant savings – the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller will only cost $130. If you later decide you want the extra components, you can buy them for $60. Check out a quick trailer for the new gamepad, below.

The new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in white includes the essential components you need to unleash your best game. Experience adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Enjoy limitless customization with exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app. Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life1 and refined components that are built to last.

The current Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 in black includes all the Elite Core features plus it comes with premium interchangeable components to fit your preferred gaming style, including different thumbsticks, D-pad, and paddle shapes. The carrying, case allows you to keep the controller and components secure and organized. Charge the controller either inside or outside the carrying case with the included braided USB-C cable and charging dock.

Microsoft has also announced you’ll soon be able to customize Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers via the Xbox Design Lab, so basic white and black won’t be your only option for long.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller will be available on September 21. Pre-orders are open now.