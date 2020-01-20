Xbox Console Streaming Preview Now Live Globally for Insiders

Microsoft recently opened up its experimental Xbox Console Streaming feature to all Xbox insiders around the world, after the initial period of testing that began in the United States and the United Kingdom this past October.

To be clear, this is not Project xCloud. Instead, Xbox Console Streaming uses your own home console in order to stream your installed games to an Android phone or tablet, in a manner similar to Steam Link. Unlike Project xCloud, this is expected to be a free service once released.

If you're interested in participating in this public preview, here's what you need to do to check out the Xbox Console Streaming feature.

You must be an Xbox Insider, in a supported region, with an Xbox One console enrolled in an Xbox One Update Preview ring to participate in the preview. Additional requirements: A phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or higher, with Bluetooth 4.0 (mobile data charges may apply) A Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller A Microsoft Account with Xbox profile, and high-speed Internet (ISP fees may apply) While not required, we recommend a controller mount for those gamers testing on a phone

Download the Xbox Game Streaming (Preview) app from the Google Play Store.

The app will guide you through setup on your enrolled Xbox One. This includes a test to ensure your home network, console and controller are ready for Xbox Console Streaming: The network test ensures your console’s network connection and setup meet the minimum requirements: NAT type: Open or Moderate Upstream bandwidth: At least 4.75 Mbps required, 9 Mbps preferred Network latency: 125 ms or less required, 60 ms or less preferred Console settings: Power setting must be Instant-on For help improving your console’s setup, visit the Xbox Support website For additional support, check out the Game Streaming Support Hub, or visit the Xbox Insiders Subreddit

