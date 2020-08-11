Microsoft Silently Drops Xbox 20/20 Phrasing As It Wants to Stay Flexible With How Its Connecting With the Community

Microsoft has silently dropped its Xbox 20/20 phrasing in order to be more flexible when it comes to releasing new information about Xbox.

Back in May of this year, Microsoft announced that it would be sharing new information about the Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass, and Project xCloud on a monthly basis.

"Starting with the May 7 episode of Inside Xbox, we will be showcasing what happens next in the world of Xbox, every month, which is why we’re calling it “Xbox 20/20", Microsoft wrote.

Unfortunately, this Xbox 20/20 programming only fruited one update in May, with fans wondering when a new update would be shared.

From the looks of it, however, Microsoft has now abandoned the phrasing, as the company silently updated its initial Xbox 20/20 article on the official Xbox Wire.

Editor’s Note on 8/7/2020 – Xbox has a massive year ahead of us, as outlined below. After reassessing our programming for the rest of the year, we’ve decided to stop using the “Xbox 20/20” phrasing as it implied that we would be releasing information in one way only, through a dedicated monthly show. We’ve got so much more to share with news about Xbox Series X, new games like Halo: Infinite, and cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass. We’re going to share that news in a variety of ways. It may sometimes be a dedicated show, YouTube videos, partnering with others, or sharing the latest via Xbox Wire. We want to stay flexible with how we connect with you.

More information about the next-gen Xbox, the Xbox Series X, is expected to be released later this month. It’s likely that Microsoft will also reveal the highly-rumored budget version of the console, the Xbox Series S. As covered yesterday, controller packaging for the all-new Xbox Series X controller, appears to have already confirmed the existence of the Series S.

As always, we’ll update as soon as we learn more about Microsoft’s next-gen line-up.