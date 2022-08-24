Menu
Company

Wyrdsong Is a Preternatural Open World RPG from ex Bethesda, Obsidian, BioWare Devs

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 24, 2022
Wyrdsong

Something Wicked Games, a new Washington D.C.-based game studio founded by former Bethesda, Obsidian, and BioWare developers, debuted a teaser trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live for their upcoming Wyrdsong game.

The company's CEO and Founder is Jeff Gardiner, who worked at Bethesda for fifteen years on games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. He said in a statement:

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Has Spider-Man-Like Traversal and Soulslike Combat, Says A44 Games CEO

Our goal with Something Wicked Games is to utilize our independence and creative autonomy to create the next evolution of open world RPGs. Our first project, Wyrdsong, has been my dream game for some time now, and I’m thrilled to finally share it today.

The roster also includes Co-Founder and Design Director Charles Staples, an Obsidian veteran who worked on Alpha Protocol, Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and The Outer Worlds.

Something Wicked Games is currently rather small at fifteen developers, having been established only about a year ago. That said, they already received $13.2 million in seed funding from NetEase and are planning to expand their team up to 65-70 developers. Wyrdsong is said to be an open world triple-A roleplaying game with an occult historical fantasy vibe. It's set in a fictionalized Portugal during the Middle Ages.

Players will be challenged to question both their reality and the choices they make as Wyrdsong is set to expand, question, and re-define aspects of what makes up the current Role Playing Game genre. 

There is no current release date for Wyrdsong, and chances are that we'll have to wait several years before playing it, but we'll keep an eye on any rumors, leaks, and news in the meantime.

Products mentioned in this post

Fallout 76
USD 5
The Outer Worlds
USD 22

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order