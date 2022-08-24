Wyrdsong Is a Preternatural Open World RPG from ex Bethesda, Obsidian, BioWare Devs

Something Wicked Games, a new Washington D.C.-based game studio founded by former Bethesda, Obsidian, and BioWare developers, debuted a teaser trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live for their upcoming Wyrdsong game.

The company's CEO and Founder is Jeff Gardiner, who worked at Bethesda for fifteen years on games like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fallout 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. He said in a statement:

Our goal with Something Wicked Games is to utilize our independence and creative autonomy to create the next evolution of open world RPGs. Our first project, Wyrdsong, has been my dream game for some time now, and I’m thrilled to finally share it today.

The roster also includes Co-Founder and Design Director Charles Staples, an Obsidian veteran who worked on Alpha Protocol, Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, and The Outer Worlds.

Something Wicked Games is currently rather small at fifteen developers, having been established only about a year ago. That said, they already received $13.2 million in seed funding from NetEase and are planning to expand their team up to 65-70 developers. Wyrdsong is said to be an open world triple-A roleplaying game with an occult historical fantasy vibe. It's set in a fictionalized Portugal during the Middle Ages.

Players will be challenged to question both their reality and the choices they make as Wyrdsong is set to expand, question, and re-define aspects of what makes up the current Role Playing Game genre.

There is no current release date for Wyrdsong, and chances are that we'll have to wait several years before playing it, but we'll keep an eye on any rumors, leaks, and news in the meantime.